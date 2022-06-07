‘WALKERVILLE Shores’ combines direct beach access, spectacular views and total immersion with nature.
Set on approx. 2000m2 of beachfront land in the most exclusive part of Walkerville and directly adjoining the Cape Liptrap Coastal Reserve, you could search for a lifetime and never find anything like this amazing coastal property offering beach views from six different levels.
With the tranquil ambience of a Balinese retreat, the multi- level residence blends luxury accommodation with the natural environment. Be soothed by the sounds of the sea, bird song and water moving through the series of ponds – breath in the sea air and watch the weather changing out over the bay.
This private oasis is secure with remote controlled gates leading to an extensive flat parking area and oversized auto garage. The stunning entrance with tropical gardens leads to a dedicated cinema quality theatre room and adjoining library/home office that doubles as additional bedroom space.
Upstairs the focus is on the 180-degree vista through an entire floor to ceiling wall of glazing taking in the ever-changing vista of Wilsons Prom and Waratah Bay. The living room flows out to a wrap around deck uniquely set amidst the treetops – just the spot for star gazing and whale watching. The kitchen is beautifully appointed with quality appliances, huge island bench and walk in pantry.
There are two super-sized bedrooms on this level – both with ensuites. The master ensuite is a magnificent statement with double vanity, huge shower and freestanding bath in a glazed atrium.
Up again there is a roof top space with private deck that would make a superb study or can be used for further accommodation. A fitted laundry/utility room along with a storeroom are practical features making the home ideal for full time living. Another expansive deck runs across the rear of the home with a raised sitting area overlooking a waterfall and the low maintenance bush setting.
A large workshop/studio has re-purposing potential (STCA).
With an established income stream from holiday rentals, and inclusive of all furniture, this is the perfect way to combine business, pleasure and the ultimate escape.
Contact Andrea Adams SEJ 0429 822 801 to discuss pricing and to arrange a private inspection.
108 Bayside Drive, Walkerville
Expressions of Interest
Agent SEJ Foster
Andrea Adams 0429 822 801